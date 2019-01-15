Rose was waived by the Chargers on Tuesday, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

Rose's release by the Chargers comes less than a week after he was signed to help with kickoffs in the divisional round. He was on the field for three kickoffs and such had no potential fantasy value while Michael Badgley was handling field goals. Rose will set his sights on making a roster in 2019 after failing to make a team during the 2018 regular season.