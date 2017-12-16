Rose was waived by the Redskins on Saturday.

Head coach Jay Gruden indicated Rose would compete with recently-activated kicker Dustin Hopkins for the job earlier this week, but that competition was apparently short-lived. Rose converted 10 of 11 field goals and 18 of 20 extra points with the Redskins, but was rarely tested beyond 40 yards. The 23-year-old may not see another opportunity as the 2017 season draws to a close, but should have a chance to prove himself somewhere come training camp next fall.