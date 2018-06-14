Nick Stevens: Waived by Broncos

The Broncos have elected to waive Stevens, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Stevens was the fourth quarterback on the Broncos' roster and it was pretty evident he had fallen well behind in the competition given his lack of playing time during 11-on-11 drills. If unclaimed through waivers, the undrafted free agent will be free to latch on with another team for training camp.

