Nick Tiano: Links up with Texans
Tiano has agreed to terms on a contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Tiano is positioned to compete for a depth role or practice squad spot in Houston's quarterback room, led by Deshaun Watson, AJ McCarron and Alex McGough. He completed 174 of 329 pass attempts for the Mocs in 2019, compiling 2,242 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
