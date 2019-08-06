Nick Truesdell: Cut by Jets
Truesdell was let go by the Jets on Tuesday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Truesdell was the odd man out after a trade that saw Alex Lewis land in the Big Apple was finally made official. The 29-year-old spent last season on the Vikings' practice squad, and his chances are slim to make an NFL roster at this stage of his career.
