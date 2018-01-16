Nick Truesdell: Joins Minnesota's practice squad
The Vikings signed Truesdell to their practice squad Tuesday.
The 27-year-old tight end previously joined the Vikings for their offseason program and the preseason before being cut loose in September. Truesdell, who has spent time in the Arena Football League and Indoor Football League since turning pro, is still awaiting his NFL debut.
