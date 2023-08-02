Vannett is in line to sign with the Texans on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The veteran tight end will join the sixth team in his career and his third team since the beginning of the 2022 campaign. Vannett is coming off a season where he played with both the Saints and Giants, recording six catches for 55 yards in nine appearances. He'll most likely serve as more of a blocking and special teams guy for Houston ahead of the coming season.
