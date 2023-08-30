The Texans released Vannett on Tuesday.
Vannett joined the Texans in early August but was unable to secure a spot on the team's 53-man roster. He's spent time with three teams since the start of the 2022 campaign and will need to seek out other opportunities once again.
More News
-
Texans' Nick Vannett: Heading to Houston•
-
Giants' Nick Vannett: Sees production decline•
-
Giants' Nick Vannett: Catches two passes Week 18•
-
Giants' Nick Vannett: No injury designation Thursday•
-
Giants' Nick Vannett: Limited at practice Tuesday•
-
Giants' Nick Vannett: Nets 15 receiving yards Sunday•