The Jets released Vigil on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Vigil signed with the Jets on Aug. 9 and competed for a depth linebacker role. He played in just four games for the Cardinals last season before being placed on injured reserve in October for a hamstring injury. The 2016 third-round pick registered 10 tackles (six solo) in three preseason games. He should provide a veteran presence for a team in need once he clears waivers.