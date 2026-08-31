Westbrook-Ikhine was released by the Colts on Sunday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official website reports.

Westbrook-Ikhine signed with the Colts in March, and he was reportedly in contention to earn the No. 3 wide receiver role behind Alec Pierce (ankle) and Josh Downs (calf) in 2026. Westbrook-Ikhine caught two of three targets for 36 yards over the team's three preseason contests, but he didn't show enough for Indianapolis to want to keep him as a member of its initial 53-man roster. The 29-year-old caught 11 of 20 targets for 89 yards over 15 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2025, and he'll likely find another opportunity in the near future.