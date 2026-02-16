The Dolphins released Westbrook-Ikhine on Monday.

Westbrook-Ikhine logged an impressive 2024 campaign with the Titans, totaling a 32-497-9 line while playing all 17 regular-season games, but across 15 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2025 he secured just 11 of 20 targets for 89 scoreless yards. The veteran wideout, who will turn 29 in March, will now look for a chance to compete for a depth role elsewhere in the league.