The Titans did not tender an offer to Westbrook-Ikhine as a restricted free agent, according to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.
Per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, Westbrook-Ikhine will test the open market after catching just 25 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns last season. He played a career-high 75 percent of the offensive snaps in 2022 but is likely looking for a bigger role as a pass-catcher after being asked to block quite a bit in the Titans' run-heavy scheme.
