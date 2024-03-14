Westbrook-Ikhine is signing a one-year contract to stay with Tennessee, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

He reaches the agreement a week before his 27th birthday, following a third straight season in the range of 350-500 receiving yards with either three or four touchdowns. Westbrook-Ikhine started 29 of his 47 games the past three years but is more likely to come off the bench now that the Titans added Calvin Ridley to a WR room that returns DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks. At this point, Westbrook-Ikhine should be recovered from the hand injury that sent him to injured reserve for the final three games of 2024.