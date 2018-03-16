Williams didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Falcons and will become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.

Williams played in only one game for the Falcons this past season, catching three of four targets for 30 yards against the Bills in Week 4. However, he didn't see the field again until the playoffs, when he was almost exclusively used on special teams. It isn't clear what kind of attention he'll receive on the open market, but it's unlikely he'll find himself in a fantasy-relevant role ahead of the 2018 season.