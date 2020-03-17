The Rams have informed Robey Coleman that they won't exercise his contract option for 2020, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A cap hit of $4.5 million seems like a bargain for one of the better slot corners in the league, but the Rams have been forced into tough decisions after giving out big contracts to Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. The team's offseason losses so far include Robey-Coleman, DL Michael Brockers, S Eric Weddle and ILB Cory Littleton. It shouldn't take long for NRC to find a new home.