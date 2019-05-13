Nico Evans: Let go by Eagles

Evans was cut by the Eagles on Monday.

The Eagles brought in lineman Stefen Wisniewski and quarterback Cody Kessler on Monday, so the team needed to clear some space on the roster -- passer Luis Perez was also waived Monday. Evans logged 204 carries for 1,325 yards and eight touchdowns -- in addition to seven catches for 66 yards and another score -- in his senior year at Wyoming.

