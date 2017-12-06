Nigel Harris: Hits waivers with injury tag
Harris (ribs) was waived from injured reserve by the Giants on Wednesday, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
The undrafted rookie bounced from the Chargers to the Giants this season, but he played mostly in a special teams role. It's unlikely Harris will be picked up until he's fully healthy again.
