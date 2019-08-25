The Titans waived Harris (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Saturday, per the league's official transactions page.

Having originally reverted to Tennessee's injured reserve after clearing waivers earlier in the week, Harris will no longer be a part of the team's future plans after the two sides reached agreement on an injury settlement.

