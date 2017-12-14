Harris was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday.

The University of South Florida product's workout with his hometown club evidently went well, enabling Harris to join his third team this season after previously having spent time with the Chargers and Giants. Harris logged 11 stops in his five games with Los Angeles and added one tackle in his New York tenure before suffering a rib injury and subsequently getting waived from IR on Dec. 6. The undrafted rookie doesn't appear to have a clear path to the active roster for the moment, but with the Buccaneers devoid of postseason aspirations, he could conceivably see action before the season concludes.