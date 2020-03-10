Play

Nigel Kilby: Turns heads at pro day

Kilby ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7 and 254 pounds at Northwestern's Pro Day on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The tight end out of Southern Illinois will have the attention of the scouting community after his impressive weigh-in and workout. Kilby has hands over 10 inches and an 83-inch wingspan, giving him a rare frame for the position. A pass-catcher 6-foot-7 or taller hasn't run a 40-time under 4.7 seconds since Georgia's Leonard Pope in 2006. Scouts will have to weigh out his physical upside against his jarring lack of collegiate production, however. He caught just 13 passes as a senior, down from 16 catches as a junior. Still, a player with Kilby's size and athleticism figures to draw late-round attention from teams in the upcoming draft.

Our Latest Stories