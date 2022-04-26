Warrior is an unrestricted free agent after the Seahawks withdrew their tender offer Monday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Warrior was claimed off waivers from the Ravens last September, then soon after landed on injured reserve with a leg injury. The 24-year-old was not moved to the active roster until Nov. 29 and appeared in the final four games of the Seahawks' season, mostly contributing on special teams. Warrior finished the 2021 campaign with one solo tackle.