Kalinic reverted to the Colts' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Kalinic was activated for the third game in a row with top tight end Kyle Granson (illness) ruled inactive for the first time this season. However, the 25-year-old did not record a statistic and played just six offensive snaps behind fellow tight ends Jelani Woods (41) and Mo Alie-Cox (22). Kalinic will now require a permanent spot on the active roster to continue suiting up on game days for Indianapolis this season.