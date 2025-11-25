Kalinic (undisclosed) was placed on the Bears' practice squad injured list Monday, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Kalinic was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 31-28 win over the Steelers, recording a tackle and a forced fumble while playing 15 snaps on special teams. The tight end suffered an apparent injury in the game, leaving the team's Week 12 win in a cast. Kalinic reverted to the team's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log, and he will now be forced to miss some time moving forward.