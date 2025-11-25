Nikola Kalinic: Joins practice squad injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kalinic (undisclosed) was placed on the Bears' practice squad injured list Monday, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Kalinic was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 31-28 win over the Steelers, recording a tackle and a forced fumble while playing 15 snaps on special teams. The tight end suffered an apparent injury in the game, leaving the team's Week 12 win in a cast. Kalinic reverted to the team's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log, and he will now be forced to miss some time moving forward.