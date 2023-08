Kalinic was signed to the Rams' practice squad, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Kalinic cleared waivers after being let go by the Rams on Tuesday and will now join the team's practice squad ahead of the 2023 campaign. After spending last season moving between the Colts' practice squad and active roster, the tight end will look to make an impression in practice while providing a depth option if the Rams' require his presence.