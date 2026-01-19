The Bears reverted Kalinic to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Kalinic was elevated ahead of Sunday's divisional-round loss to the Rams and logged 18 snaps, all of which came on special teams. The York University product got into two regular-season games this season, with all 29 of his snaps coming as part of the special-teams unit. The Bears' season is over, so unless he's signed to one of the remaining playoff teams' active rosters (which is very unlikely), Kalinic will now set his sights on trying to earn a roster spot somewhere for the 2026 campaign.