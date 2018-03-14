Niles Paul: Signing with Jags

Paul is signing a two-year deal with the Jaguars, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

A 2011 fifth-round pick, Paul piled up 507 of his 856 career receiving yards in 2014, with most of that production coming during a four-game stretch early in the season when Jordan Reed was injured. Paul subsequently missed all of 2015 due to a dislocated ankle and then was buried on the depth chart behind Reed and Vernon Davis the past two seasons. The 28-year-old should have a bit more opportunity in Jacksonville, where there's no real proven talent behind long-time starter Marcedes Lewis. The Redskins mostly used Paul as a blocker last season, but the Jags may view him as a candidate to handle passing downs.