Paul (knee) was waived off injured reserve by the Jaguars on Friday.

Paul has been on injured reserve since suffering an MCL sprain in mid-October. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Jaguars in March, and had 10 receptions for 98 yards over six games before the MCL sprain. Paul will have to clear waivers before becoming a free agent, when he would then be eligible to sign with any team if healthy.

