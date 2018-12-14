Niles Paul: Waived by Jags
Paul (knee) was waived off injured reserve by the Jaguars on Friday.
Paul has been on injured reserve since suffering an MCL sprain in mid-October. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Jaguars in March, and had 10 receptions for 98 yards over six games before the MCL sprain. Paul will have to clear waivers before becoming a free agent, when he would then be eligible to sign with any team if healthy.
