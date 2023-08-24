Harry was released by the Vikings on Thursday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Harry was previously dealing with a soft-tissue injury, although it's unclear if that impacted his release. The veteran wideout has yet to live up to his draft expectations, piquing during his second campaign with 33 catches and 309 yards receiving. He'll now likely seek an opportunity elsewhere.
