N'Keal Harry: Logs decent 40 time

Harry recorded an unofficial 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Harry also notched an impressive 38.5-inch vertical and tied D.K. Metcalf for the position lead with 27 reps on the bench press. While the former Arizona State star did well to prove himself as a plus athlete this weekend, he didn't seem to put together the greatest effort in route-running drills and even appeared to drop multiple passes along the way. Thankfully for his draft stock, Harry will have a chance to improve in that area at the Sun Devils' Pro Day later this month.

