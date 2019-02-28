N'Keal Harry: Shorter than expected

Harry was measured over a full inch shorter than his listed height in college, Bob McManaman of AZCentral.com reports.

Harry was listed at 6-foot-4 at Arizona State but came in at 6-foot-2 and three-eighths during his evaluation at the NFL Scouting Combine. The rest of Harry's measurements are to be determined, but this is a slight ding for the potential first-rounder right off the bat, one that sizably reduces Harry's margin for error in the speed and agility drills.