N'Keal Harry: Shorter than expected
Harry was measured over a full inch shorter than his listed height in college, Bob McManaman of AZCentral.com reports.
Harry was listed at 6-foot-4 at Arizona State but came in at 6-foot-2 and three-eighths during his evaluation at the NFL Scouting Combine. The rest of Harry's measurements are to be determined, but this is a slight ding for the potential first-rounder right off the bat, one that sizably reduces Harry's margin for error in the speed and agility drills.
