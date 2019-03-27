N'Keal Harry: Strong showing at pro day

Harry had a strong performance Wednesday at Arizona State's Pro Day, Jacob Rosenfarb of the State Press reports.

While Harry proved his elite athleticism at the combine earlier this month, he reportedly didn't make as strong of an impression from a route-running standpoint. The 21-year-old apparently calmed some of those concerns Wednesday, though, making impressive one-handed catches and displaying an intriguing combination of size, speed and agility while running routes. It would surprise no one if he gets drafted in the first round this spring.

