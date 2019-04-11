N'Keal Harry: Will work out in private for Cards
Harry has a private workout scheduled with the Cardinals on April 20, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
It's been a long and winding road for Harry during the pre-draft process. He opened it in disappointing fashion by measuring in at 6-foot-2 3/8 at the combine after being listed at 6-foot-4 at Arizona State. On top of that, he didn't put together a great route-running display and even dropped a number of passes during drills. He put these latter points to rest at the ASU Pro Day in late March, when he made one-handed grabs and showed off a tantalizing combo of size, speed and agility. In the meantime, he's had (or will have) a number of visits with interested parties, including the Bills, Eagles, Patriots and Saints, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. No matter, the Cardinals are being afforded Harry's sole private workout before the draft.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...