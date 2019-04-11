N'Keal Harry: Will work out in private for Cards

Harry has a private workout scheduled with the Cardinals on April 20, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

It's been a long and winding road for Harry during the pre-draft process. He opened it in disappointing fashion by measuring in at 6-foot-2 3/8 at the combine after being listed at 6-foot-4 at Arizona State. On top of that, he didn't put together a great route-running display and even dropped a number of passes during drills. He put these latter points to rest at the ASU Pro Day in late March, when he made one-handed grabs and showed off a tantalizing combo of size, speed and agility. In the meantime, he's had (or will have) a number of visits with interested parties, including the Bills, Eagles, Patriots and Saints, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. No matter, the Cardinals are being afforded Harry's sole private workout before the draft.