Elliss has an undisclosed injury and was waived/injured by the Eagles on Saturday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

This was a procedural decision by the Eagles, as Elliss is expected to clear waivers and revert to their injured reserve. This allows the team to retain his rights while also clearing out room on the roster. The nature of the Idaho product's injury is not known at this time, but he will be eligible for an injury settlement once his health is back up to par.