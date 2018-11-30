Noah Fant: Heading to NFL

Fant announced via Twitter that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Fant is the first big-name tight end from this class to declare early and he certainly won't be the last. The Iowa product checks in at 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds with strong athleticism on tape. He was a touchdown machine over his final two seasons at Iowa, bringing in 18 scores on 69 catches -- a touchdown rate over 25 percent. Fant's per-target efficiency (8.1 in 2018) slightly fell off from his 8.5 YPT mark as a sophomore, but not to an extent that raises any red flags. The 2019 group promises to have one of the more stocked tight end classes in recent memory, and Fant will be a headliner who should hear his name called well before the end of round two.