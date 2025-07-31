Fant is expected to sign with the Bengals after both sides came to terms Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fant's first visit as a free agent after being released by Seattle was to Cincinnati, and though he subsequently met with New Orleans and Miami, the 2019 first-round pick now appears set to join Mike Gesicki atop the Bengals' tight end depth chart. The fit is somewhat intriguing, as Fant boasts receiving chops and now joins a prolific passing game, but he faces a murky role and may have to settle for a definitive depth gig behind Gesicki, whom Cincinnati inked to a three-year, $25.5 million extension this offseason.