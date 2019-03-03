Noah Fant: Turns heads in the 40-yard dash

Fant ran an official 4.50-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

That's faster than most running backs in this year's class and one of the more impressive performances of the weekend overall. Comparatively, Iowa teammate and fellow blue-chip tight end prospect T.J. Hockenson (6-foot-5, 251 pounds) clocked a 4.70 time, and the significant disparity here helps show us why Fant (6-4, 249) is considered to have the higher upside as a receiver. On a different note, Fant also put up 20 reps on the bench press and, in doing so, helped calm some fears that he could be a one-dimensional player at the pro level. It would by no means surprise anyone if the former Hawkeye gets drafted somewhere in the first round.

