Fant has a visit scheduled with the Bengals on Thursday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Fant was released by the Seahawks on Sunday, but it may not take him much time to find a new home. His potential fit in Cincinnati would be interesting, as he'd join a prolific offense but also step into an uncertain role with Mike Gesicki also on the roster. Fant played a career-low 533 offensive snaps in 2024, and he may find a regular role difficult to earn regardless of where he lands.