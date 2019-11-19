Play

The Redskins waived Spence on Tuesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Spence couldn't carve out a consistent role with the Redskins this year, as he averaged just 10.4 defensive snaps per game en route to three total tackles. If the 25-year-old clears waivers, he may land on the team's practice squad.

