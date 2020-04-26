Noah Togiai: Heading to Philly
Togiai is expected to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Togiai caught 44 of 62 targets for 406 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt senior at Oregon State in 2019. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the 6-foot-4, 246-pound tight end is set to receive $100,000 guaranteed in the deal.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Conner
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...