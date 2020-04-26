Noah Togiai: Heading to Philly

Togiai is expected to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Togiai caught 44 of 62 targets for 406 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt senior at Oregon State in 2019. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the 6-foot-4, 246-pound tight end is set to receive $100,000 guaranteed in the deal.