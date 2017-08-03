Frese was waived by the Seahawks on Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks will need a roster spot for Malik McDowell (head) in order to activate him from the Reserve/Did Not Report list, and it looks like it will be at Frese's expense.

