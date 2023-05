Henderson (lower leg) signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent Sunday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Henderson played collegiately at Delaware and recorded 3,216 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing 92 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns last year. He suffered a broken fibula during the Blue Hens' FCS playoff loss to South Dakota State, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the start of offseason activities.