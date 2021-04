The Fantasy football industry has largely moved in the direction of PPR (either half or full) in recent years, but not everyone plays in a league where catches count. In fact, more than a quarter of Fantasy football leagues are still what we used to call "standard." Now we call it non-PPR, because it's not so standard anymore. But it's still relevant, and that's why we used the format for our most recent Dynasty mock draft. The other change that we made is that we went with the two starting wide receivers that is standard in CBS leagues, instead of three receivers as we normally do.

And we were reminded quickly of just how dominant running backs are with these rules.

Jonathan Taylor was the first overall pick and he was followed by 10 more running backs to start the draft. That's especially rare in Dynasty startups, because running backs have the shortest shelf life of all positions. After DK Metcalf was taken with the 12th pick, things evened out a bit, but the running back run didn't come to a complete stop until Round 4 when there wasn't a running back taken.

All of these running backs led to some values you won't often see in a startup mock. The run at the end of the second round was especially telling, with Dave Richard landing Calvin Ridley at pick 21, setting me up for a very tough choice between A.J. Brown and Patrick Mahomes, both of whom rank inside my top seven in my Dynasty PPR Top 150. I tried to be cute and guess that Mahomes might come back to me, but Major Caldwell snagged him with the very next pick.

The values didn't stop after Round 2 either. Dave also got Stefon Diggs with the fourth pick of Round 3, which was my favorite value of that round. And even though running backs flew off the board, I thought Matt Price did well to land James Robinson at pick 32. Some of my other favorite values I didn't draft were Russell Wilson and Brandin Cooks in Round 8, Gus Edwards in Round 10 and Taysom Hill in Round 14.

This was probably our last startup mock without the 2021 rookie class, which probably means it's our last startup mock before the NFL Draft. But it's not our last Dynasty mock. We'll have at least one, probably two, rookie-only mocks coming in April.

We have projection disagreements (too low on Jonathan Taylor?) and a mailbag on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and follow at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

Major Caldwell, Fantasy Gurus

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Robbie Johnson, Rumboyz Fantasy Network

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Dan Schneier, CBS Sports

Matt Price, Dynasty League Football

Calvin and Hobby, Dynasty Vipers

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Dan Meylor, Dynasty League Football

Donkey Teeth, Razzball

And here are the results: