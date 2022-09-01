site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Nsimba Webster: Added to Chicago's practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Webster was signed to the Bears' practice squad Wednesday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Webster was among 14 players to join Chicago's practice squad Wednesday, leaving the Bears with two more spots. The former Eastern Washington receiver had been waived by the Bears on Tuesday.
