Webster was waived by the Rams on Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Webster was a special teams contributor the past two seasons in Los Angeles, but will now look to compete for a roster spot elsewhere in time for 2021 training camp. He only played eight offensive snaps for the Rams last season.
More News
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: Definitely on roster bubble•
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: Limited to special teams•
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: Working into punt return rotation•
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: Makes 53-man roster•
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: Scores twice against second team•
-
Rams' Nsimba Webster: No catches in 2019•