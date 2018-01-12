Nyheim Hines: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Hines will forgo his senior season at North Carolina State and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Hines' speed and versatile skill-set make him one of the more intriguing under-the-radar running backs in this year's class. He was a two-sport athlete at NC State who also starred in the 100- and 60-meter dashes in track. That track speed was evident on the gridiron with his 10 runs of 20-or-more yards during his breakout season in 2017 in addition to his three career special teams touchdowns. Hines (5-9, 196) is likely too small to take on an every-down role at the next level, but he has the type of skill-set to where NFL coordinators can get creative with his usage. He has a 40-reception season under his belt and can split out in the slot. Hines likely projects as a Day 3 selection, but he has the speed, hands, and versatility to carve out a niche in an NFL offense. An impressive Combine could bump him into Day 2 consideration, however.