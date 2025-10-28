Nyheim Hines: Gets cut from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers released Hines from their practice squad Tuesday.
The Chargers had already used their maximum three elevations to the active roster on Hines this season, and rather than promoting him permanently, they decided to cut ties. In his three appearances this year, he recorded two carries for negative two yards.
More News
-
Chargers' Nyheim Hines: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Nyheim Hines: Elevated to join shallow backfield•
-
Chargers' Nyheim Hines: Returns to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Nyheim Hines: Elevated for Week 7•
-
Chargers' Nyheim Hines: Back with practice squad•
-
Chargers' Nyheim Hines: Elevated by Bolts for Week 6•