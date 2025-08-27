Hines was released by the Chargers on Tuesday.

Hines joined the Chargers in July after missing two seasons while recovering from a torn ACL. The running back played in all four of the team's preseason contests, turning 21 carries into 65 rushing yards, while also adding three catches for 13 yards. Additionally, Hines returned seven punts for 33 yards and nine kickoffs for 231 yards during the preseason. Considering his dynamic skill set, the running back will likely find another suitor ahead of the 2025 campaign.