Hines (knee) believes his knee is finally ready for a return to NFL action, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hines suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in a jet-ski accident following the 2022 campaign, which has forced him to miss each of the last two seasons. The running back played in 16 games between the Colts and Bills in 2022, turning 24 carries into 33 yards while catching 30 of 37 targets for 241 yards and a score. Most notably, he compiled 554 yards and two touchdowns as a punt returner. The 28-year-old will likely get a shot to join a team's special-teams unit again in 2025.