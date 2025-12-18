The Saints are expected to sign Hines to the practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Wednesday.

Devin Neal (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets and Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) has been sidelined for the Saints' last three games, leaving Evan Hull and Audric Estime as the only healthy running backs on New Orleans' active roster. Hines appeared in three regular-season games for the Chargers earlier in the season before being cut from the practice squad in late October, but the veteran running back is poised to get another chance with the Saints. Assuming he's signed to the Saints' practice squad, he could be elevated for Week 16 to provide New Orleans another option out of the backfield and a returner on special teams.