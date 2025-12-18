The Saints signed Hines to the practice squad Thursday, John Sigler of SaintsWire reports.

Hines has appeared in three games this season for the Chargers, where he totalled two rushing attempts for a loss of two yards. The veteran is also a useful kick returner, racking up 195 return yards through his three appearances. Hines will likely be elevated for Sunday's game against the Jets and serve as the No. 3 running back behind Evan Hull and Audric Estime.